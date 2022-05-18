Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defender challenge tests members limits, spotlights National Police Week [Image 15 of 20]

    Defender challenge tests members limits, spotlights National Police Week

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Major Daniel Merkh, left, 423d Security Forces Squadron commander, awards Luke Young, 423d SFS resource protection program manager, following a defender challenge at RAF Alconbury, England, May 18, 2022. Airmen, civilians and local law enforcement participated in the challenge, held in honor of National Police Week, to pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defender challenge tests members limits, spotlights National Police Week [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Security Forces
    Police Week
    Defender Challenge
    RAF Alconbury
    501st Combat Support Wing

