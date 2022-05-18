Defender challenge tests members limits, spotlights National Police Week

U.S. Air Force Major Daniel Merkh, left, 423d Security Forces Squadron commander, awards Luke Young, 423d SFS resource protection program manager, following a defender challenge at RAF Alconbury, England, May 18, 2022. Airmen, civilians and local law enforcement participated in the challenge, held in honor of National Police Week, to pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

