USS Ronald Reagan departs CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 20, 2022) — The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) for a regularly scheduled deployment, May 20, 2022. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

