Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan departs CFAY [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan departs CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 20, 2022) — The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) for a regularly scheduled deployment, May 20, 2022. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 01:55
    Photo ID: 7223828
    VIRIN: 220520-N-NS063-1280
    Resolution: 1600x1068
    Size: 993.74 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan departs CFAY [Image 8 of 8], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan departs CFAY
    USS Ronald Reagan departs CFAY
    USS Ronald Reagan departs CFAY
    USS Ronald Reagan departs CFAY
    USS Ronald Reagan departs CFAY
    USS Ronald Reagan departs CFAY
    USS Ronald Reagan departs CFAY
    USS Ronald Reagan departs CFAY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    CFAY
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Commander
    Task Force 70
    Fleact Yokosuka

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT