    220519-N-XN177-1095

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220519-N-XN177-1095 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2022) – Naval Reserve Officer Candidate (NROTC) Midshipmen observe flight operations aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 19, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 02:11
    Photo ID: 7223824
    VIRIN: 220519-N-XN177-1095
    Resolution: 2422x1614
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220519-N-XN177-1095 [Image 34 of 34], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

