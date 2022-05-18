220519-N-XN177-1126 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Estin Worfe, from San Antonio, signals an MV-22 Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 to take off from the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 19, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

