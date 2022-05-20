Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week Japan [Image 9 of 9]

    Fleet Week Japan

    JAPAN

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220520-N-DM318-1125 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (May 20, 2022) Sailors and member of Japan Self Defense Force (JMSDF) stretch after completing a run as part of the Sea Legs Challenge during Fleet Week Japan onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi. The Sea Legs challenge invites Japanese citizens to participate in a series of fitness challenges from Commander, Naval Forces Japan and the JMSDF during Fleet Week Japan, highlighting the close relationship between the Navy and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement), Japan (MAY. 20, 2022)

    This work, Fleet Week Japan [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

