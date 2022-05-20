220520-N-DM318-1059 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (May 20, 2022) Sailors and member of Japan Self Defense Force (JMSDF) begin a run as part of the Sea Legs Challenge during Fleet Week Japan onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi. The Sea Legs challenge invites Japanese citizens to participate in a series of fitness challenges from Commander, Naval Forces Japan and the JMSDF during Fleet Week Japan, highlighting the close relationship between the Navy and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement), Japan (MAY. 20, 2022)

