Australian, U.S. aircrew swap seats for exercise Global Dexterity

U.S. Air Force loadmasters from the 204th Airlift Squadron, Tech. Sgt. Josh Moracco and Senior Airman Sandra Kim, and Royal Australian Air Force loadmasters from 87 Squadron, Sgt. Ben Russell and Flt Sgt. Jay Johnson, gather May 12, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Aircrew members from each nation shared responsibilities on one another’s aircraft throughout training exercise Global Dexterity. The multinational training environment was permitted through an international proclamation known as the 'Interfly Agreement,' enabling bilateral crew members to operate together in the same aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

