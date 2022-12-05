Australian, U.S. aircrew swap seats for exercise Global Dexterity

Tech. Sgt. Josh Moracco, 204th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secures U.S. Army vehicles onto a C-17 Globemaster III May 12, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Cargo and passengers were transported to Hilo on the island of Hawaii. The payload consisted of approximately 35 tons of vehicles, equipment and passengers, enabling Soldiers to prepare for an air missile exercise called Tenacious Archer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

