U.S. Air Force Capt. Chet Miller, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, speaks to Royal Australian Air Force Flt Sgt. Jay Johnson, 87 Squadron loadmaster, aboard a C-17 Globemaster III May 12, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Aircrew members from each nation shared responsibilities on one another’s aircraft throughout training exercise Global Dexterity. The multinational training environment was permitted through an international proclamation known as the 'Interfly Agreement,' enabling bilateral crew members to operate together in the same aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 21:34 Photo ID: 7223744 VIRIN: 220512-Z-GR156-0120 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 3.11 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Australian, U.S. aircrew swap seats for exercise Global Dexterity [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.