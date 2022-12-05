Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australian, U.S. aircrew swap seats for exercise Global Dexterity [Image 3 of 11]

    Australian, U.S. aircrew swap seats for exercise Global Dexterity

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Royal Australian Air Force Flt. Lt. Neil Cumming, 87 Squadron intelligence officer, speaks to 204th Airlift Squadron loadmasters aboard a C-17 Globemaster III May 12, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Aircrew members from each nation shared responsibilities on one another’s aircraft throughout training exercise Global Dexterity. The multinational training environment was permitted through an international proclamation known as the 'Interfly Agreement,' enabling bilateral crew members to operate together in the same aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 21:34
    Photo ID: 7223743
    VIRIN: 220512-Z-GR156-0112
    Resolution: 3652x2433
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Australian, U.S. aircrew swap seats for exercise Global Dexterity [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17 Globemaster III
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    Bilateral Training
    RAAF
    Interfly

