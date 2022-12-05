Australian, U.S. aircrew swap seats for exercise Global Dexterity

U.S. Air Force loadmaster from the 535th and 204th Airlift Squadrons (front), Airman 1st Class Jovanni Banuchi and Tech. Sgt. Josh Moracco, and Royal Australian Air Force loadmasters from 87 Squadron, Sgt. Ben Russell and Flt Sgt. Jay Johnson, guide equipment toward a C-17 Globemaster III May 12, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Aircrew members from each nation shared responsibilities on one another’s aircraft throughout training exercise Global Dexterity. The multinational training environment was permitted through an international proclamation known as the 'Interfly Agreement,' enabling bilateral crew members to operate together in the same aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

