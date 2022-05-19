Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise TRADEWINDS - Canadian Task Force Decision Brief [Image 6 of 8]

    Exercise TRADEWINDS - Canadian Task Force Decision Brief

    BELIZE CITY, BELIZE

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Canadian Forces Cpl Alevtina Ostanin 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Halfkenny (Canadian Armed Forces), presents a decision brief to the Caribbean Task Force during Exercise TRADEWINDS in Belize City, Belize, on May 19, 2022.

    Photo: Cpl Alevtina Ostanin - Visual Communications Support (VCS)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 20:35
    Photo ID: 7223646
    VIRIN: 220519-O-DO465-1006
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: BELIZE CITY, BZ 
    TAGS

    CAF as part of International Operations
    #TRADEWINDS22
    CAF Personnel at work
    Le personnel des FAC au travail
    Les FAC dans le cadre des opérations internationales

