    Soldiers compete in the National Guard Bureau Region 2 Best Warrior Competition [Image 23 of 26]

    Soldiers compete in the National Guard Bureau Region 2 Best Warrior Competition

    KINGWOOD, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Competitors participate in various warrior tasks during the 2022 National Guard Bureau Region 2 Best Warrior Competition, held May 17-20, 2022, at Camp Dawson, Kingwood, West Virginia. The Best Warrior Competition is a physically and mentally challenging three-day competition that tests competitors on a wide range of technical and tactical skills relevant to today’s combat operating environment. Region 2 consists of competitors from Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. Regional winners from across the nation will advance to compete at the national-level competition this summer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 19:16
    Photo ID: 7223434
    VIRIN: 220519-Z-FC129-1484
    Location: KINGWOOD, WV, US 
    This work, Soldiers compete in the National Guard Bureau Region 2 Best Warrior Competition [Image 26 of 26], by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    WVNG
    Best Warrior 2022

