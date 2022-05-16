Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team McChord AAPI Group Photo

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Charles Casner 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Team McChord Asian American & Pacific Islander Airmen pose for a photo to honor AAPI Heritage Month at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 16, 2022. May is Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, a celebration of the innumerable contributions, vibrant cultures, and rich heritage of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders in this country.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Charles Casner)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 14:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team McChord AAPI Group Photo, by A1C Charles Casner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    JBLM
    AMC
    62nd Airlift Wing
    AAPI
    Team McChord

