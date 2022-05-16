Team McChord AAPI Group Photo

Team McChord Asian American & Pacific Islander Airmen pose for a photo to honor AAPI Heritage Month at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 16, 2022. May is Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, a celebration of the innumerable contributions, vibrant cultures, and rich heritage of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders in this country.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Charles Casner)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 14:32
|Photo ID:
|7222425
|VIRIN:
|220516-F-CC084-1450
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
