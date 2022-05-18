Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of Hampton Roads History Program [Image 3 of 3]

    Battle of Hampton Roads History Program

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Museum Educator, Matt Headrick of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, presents a history program about the Battle of Hampton Roads to Sailors assigned to Fleet Weather Center Norfolk. The engaging presentation allowed Sailors to participate in the program by re-enacting the pivotal first battle between ironclads on March 8-9, 1862. The presentation took place inside of the U-40 auditorium onboard Naval Station Norfolk, and is part of the repertoire of free history and heritage programs available through the museum. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 11:21
    Photo ID: 7220235
    VIRIN: 220518-N-TG517-640
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of Hampton Roads History Program [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Civil War
    Norfolk
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Battle of Hampton Roads

