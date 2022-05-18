Museum Educator, Matt Headrick of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, presents a history program about the Battle of Hampton Roads to Sailors assigned to Fleet Weather Center Norfolk. The engaging presentation allowed Sailors to participate in the program by re-enacting the pivotal first battle between ironclads on March 8-9, 1862. The presentation took place inside of the U-40 auditorium onboard Naval Station Norfolk, and is part of the repertoire of free history and heritage programs available through the museum. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 11:20 Photo ID: 7220233 VIRIN: 220518-N-TG517-548 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.52 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle of Hampton Roads History Program [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.