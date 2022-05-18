Museum Educator, Matt Headrick of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, presents a history program about the Battle of Hampton Roads to Sailors assigned to Fleet Weather Center Norfolk. The engaging presentation allowed Sailors to participate in the program by re-enacting the pivotal first battle between ironclads on March 8-9, 1862. The presentation took place inside of the U-40 auditorium onboard Naval Station Norfolk, and is part of the repertoire of free history and heritage programs available through the museum. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 11:17
|Photo ID:
|7220223
|VIRIN:
|220518-N-TG517-298
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battle of Hampton Roads History Program [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT