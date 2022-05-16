Brig. Gen. Asaf Vardi, Israeli Deputy Defense attaché and Air Force attaché to the United States, talks with Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, during a meeting on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 16, 2022. Dover AFB conducts foreign military sales missions with over 20 countries amounting to more than $3.5 billion each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 08:34
|Photo ID:
|7218565
|VIRIN:
|220516-F-IF976-1002
|Resolution:
|5924x3941
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AFB, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Israeli Deputy Defense attaché visits Dover AFB [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
