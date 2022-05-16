Israeli Deputy Defense attaché visits Dover AFB

Brig. Gen. Asaf Vardi, Israeli Deputy Defense attaché and Air Force attaché to the United States, shakes hands with Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 16, 2022. Dover AFB conducts foreign military sales missions with over 20 countries amounting to more than $3.5 billion each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)
