Polish Mil Mi-24 attack helicopters fly over U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams and M2A3 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division after a Defender Europe 22 multinational live fire training, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 17, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multi-national training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 06:29
|Photo ID:
|7218388
|VIRIN:
|220517-A-JR201-1011
|Resolution:
|4608x3072
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Defender Europe Multi-National LFX DPTA 22 [Image 12 of 12], by CPT Tobias Cukale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
