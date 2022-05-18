Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defender Europe Multi-National LFX DPTA 22 [Image 5 of 12]

    Defender Europe Multi-National LFX DPTA 22

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams tanks assigned to 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division execute a company defensive engagement during a Defender Europe 22 multinational live fire training, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 17, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multi-national training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale)

