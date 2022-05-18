Defender Europe Multi-National LFX DPTA 22

U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams tanks assigned to 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division execute a company defensive engagement during a Defender Europe 22 multinational live fire training, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 17, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multi-national training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale)

