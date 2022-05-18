Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defender Europe Multi-National LFX DPTA 22 [Image 1 of 12]

    Defender Europe Multi-National LFX DPTA 22

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    A Polish Mil Mi-24 attack helicopter fires during a Defender Europe 22 multinational live fire training, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 17, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multi-national training exercises taking place in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 06:30
    Photo ID: 7218380
    VIRIN: 220517-A-JR201-1001
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Defender Europe Multi-National LFX DPTA 22 [Image 12 of 12], by CPT Tobias Cukale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

