220512-N-CD319-1130 EAST CHINA SEA (MAY 12, 2022) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Cameron Pruitt stands watch in Combat Information Center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 05:19 Photo ID: 7218305 VIRIN: 220512-N-CD319-1130 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 367.55 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Sampson Combat [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.