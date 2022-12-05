Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sampson Combat

    EAST CHINA SEA

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Cookson 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    220512-N-CD319-1158 EAST CHINA SEA (MAY 12, 2022) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Kylejordan Evans stands watch in Combat Information Center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    VIRIN: 220512-N-CD319-1158
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sampson Combat [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interoperability
    USS Sampson
    Combat Readiness
    Navy
    Destroyer
    East China Sea
    Interopability

