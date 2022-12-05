220512-N-CD319-1145 EAST CHINA SEA (MAY 12, 2022) Operations Specialist 1st Class Staci Bittel stands watch in Combat Information Center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 05:19
|Photo ID:
|7218303
|VIRIN:
|220512-N-CD319-1145
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|356.24 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Sampson Combat [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT