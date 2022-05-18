Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police Week 2022 [Image 28 of 28]

    Police Week 2022

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    SSgt Amelia Ruiz, 35th Security Forces Military Working Dog Handler, stands with her MWD before performing a demonstration at the Police Week 2022 Static Display event on Misawa Air Base, Japan on May 18, 2022. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Shelby Hawkins)

    This work, Police Week 2022 [Image 28 of 28], by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base
    military working dogs
    mwd
    Misawa
    Police Week
    Static Display

