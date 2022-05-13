Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base Elephant Walk 2022 [Image 10 of 12]

    Misawa Air Base Elephant Walk 2022

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Takahiro Kubota, 3rd Air Wing commander, and U.S. Navy Capt. Paul Hockran, Naval Air Facility Misawa commanding officer, stand in front of aircraft assembled for a base capabilities demonstration to culminate a week-long readiness exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2022. The large formation displays the joint, bilateral capabilities of Misawa Air Base, with a mission to protect U.S. interests in the Pacific, defend Japan and deter adversaries through our presence, readiness, and ability to project combat air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 22:06
    Photo ID: 7215468
    VIRIN: 220513-F-TG061-1124
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 722.89 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base Elephant Walk 2022 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    Exercise
    Elephant Walk

