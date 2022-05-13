Misawa Air Base Elephant Walk 2022

U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Takahiro Kubota, 3rd Air Wing commander, and U.S. Navy Capt. Paul Hockran, Naval Air Facility Misawa commanding officer, walk toward a base capability demonstration that culminated a week-long readiness exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2022. The large formation displays the joint, bilateral capabilities of Misawa Air Base, with a mission to protect U.S. interests in the Pacific, defend Japan and deter adversaries through our presence, readiness, and ability to project combat air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

