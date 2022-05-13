Misawa Air Base Elephant Walk 2022

Sixteen U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons, 12 Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, two JASDFE-2C Hawkeyes, one JASDF CH-47 Chinook, one U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers, one USN C-12 Huron, and one USN P-8 Poseidon perform a wing capabilities demonstration to culminate a week-long readiness exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2022. The large formation was part of a routine exercise scenario that tested the 35th Fighter Wing's ability to generate airpower in support of the defense of Japan and other partner nations, ensuring the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

