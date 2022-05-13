Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base Elephant Walk 2022 [Image 5 of 12]

    Misawa Air Base Elephant Walk 2022

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, left, 35th Fighter Wing commander, stands with Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Takahiro Kubota, center, 3rd Air Wing commander, and U.S. Navy Capt. Paul Hockran, right, Naval Air Facility Misawa commanding officer, in front of aircraft assembled for a wing capabilities demonstration to culminate a week-long readiness exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2022. The large formation was part of a routine exercise scenario that tested the 35th Fighter Wing's ability to generate airpower in support of the defense of Japan and other partner nations, ensuring the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base Elephant Walk 2022 [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    "35th Fighter Wing
    Elephant walk
    INDOPACOM

