Misawa Air Base Elephant Walk 2022

U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, left, 35th Fighter Wing commander, stands with Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Takahiro Kubota, center, 3rd Air Wing commander, and U.S. Navy Capt. Paul Hockran, right, Naval Air Facility Misawa commanding officer, in front of aircraft assembled for a wing capabilities demonstration to culminate a week-long readiness exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2022. The large formation was part of a routine exercise scenario that tested the 35th Fighter Wing's ability to generate airpower in support of the defense of Japan and other partner nations, ensuring the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

