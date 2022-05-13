Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base Elephant Walk 2022 [Image 4 of 12]

    Misawa Air Base Elephant Walk 2022

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Sixteen U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons, 12 Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, two JASDFE-2C Hawkeyes, one JASDF CH-47 Chinook, one U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers, one USN C-12 Huron, and one USN P-8 Poseidon perform a wing capabilities demonstration to culminate a week-long readiness exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2022. The large formation was part of a routine exercise scenario that tested the 35th Fighter Wing's ability to generate airpower in support of the defense of Japan and other partner nations, ensuring the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base Elephant Walk 2022 [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    "35th Fighter Wing
    Elephant walk
    INDOPACOM

