220513-N-CR843-0224

Misawa, Japan (May 13, 2022) A P-8A Poseidon assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, taxis into position during an “Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base. The Elephant Walk showcased Misawa Air Base's collective readiness and ability to generate combat airpower at a moment's notice to ensure regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. VP-8 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 21:31 Photo ID: 7215450 VIRIN: 220513-N-CR843-0224 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.43 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAF P8A Poseidon Taxis on Runway at MISAWA AIR BASE [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.