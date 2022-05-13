Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF P8A Poseidon Taxis on Runway at MISAWA AIR BASE [Image 8 of 8]

    NAF P8A Poseidon Taxis on Runway at MISAWA AIR BASE

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Juan Sua 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    220513-N-CR843-0224
    Misawa, Japan (May 13, 2022) A P-8A Poseidon assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, taxis into position during an “Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base. The Elephant Walk showcased Misawa Air Base's collective readiness and ability to generate combat airpower at a moment's notice to ensure regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. VP-8 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 21:31
    Photo ID: 7215450
    VIRIN: 220513-N-CR843-0224
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF P8A Poseidon Taxis on Runway at MISAWA AIR BASE [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #PS8 #MPRA #CTF72

