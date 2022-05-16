Soldiers with the 61st Troop Command prepare an explosive concrete charge in Camp Shelby, Mississippi, May 16, 2022. Engineers conduct urban breach operations training to breach, and create entry points in a controlled environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brandon Robert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 20:36 Photo ID: 7215410 VIRIN: 220512-Z-FR957-0004 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.36 MB Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 61st Troop Command Annual Training 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Brandon Robert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.