Soldiers with the 61st Troop Command prepare an explosive concrete charge in Camp Shelby, Mississippi, May 16, 2022. Engineers conduct urban breach operations training to breach, and create entry points in a controlled environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brandon Robert)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 20:36
|Photo ID:
|7215410
|VIRIN:
|220512-Z-FR957-0004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 61st Troop Command Annual Training 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Brandon Robert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT