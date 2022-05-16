Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    61st Troop Command Annual Training 2022 [Image 2 of 2]

    61st Troop Command Annual Training 2022

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Spc. Brandon Robert 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 61st Troop Command prepare an explosive concrete charge in Camp Shelby, Mississippi, May 16, 2022. Engineers conduct urban breach operations training to breach, and create entry points in a controlled environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brandon Robert)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 61st Troop Command Annual Training 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Brandon Robert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Range
    Camp Shelby
    Training
    AT

