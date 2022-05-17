CSG-10 Master Chief Pinning

220517-N-AV609-1053 NORFOLK, VA (May 17, 2022) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commanding officer of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, left, poses with Information Systems Technician Master Chief Tony Ronsonet during master chief pinning ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77, May 17, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Noah J. Eidson)

