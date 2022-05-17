CSG-10 Master Chief Pinning

220517-N-AV609-1034 NORFOLK, VA (May 17, 2022) Fire Controlman Master Chief Gary Elliot stands at attention during master chief pinning ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77, May 17, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Noah J. Eidson)

