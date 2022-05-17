Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSG-10 Master Chief Pinning [Image 2 of 8]

    CSG-10 Master Chief Pinning

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Wallis Lawrence 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    220517-N-AV609-1026 NORFOLK, VA (May 17, 2022) Fire Controlman Master Chief Gary Elliot stands at attention during master chief pinning ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77, May 17, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Noah J. Eidson)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 19:50
    Photo ID: 7215365
    VIRIN: 220517-N-AV609-1026
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 915.17 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CSG-10 Master Chief Pinning [Image 8 of 8], by LTJG Wallis Lawrence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Aircraft Carrier
    US Navy
    GHWB
    GSG-10

