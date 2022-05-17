IIIMEF visits Japan Ministry of Defense

220517-N-MD802-1376 TOKYO (May 17, 2022) - Lt. Gen. James Bierman, commanding general, III Marine Expeditionary Force, right, meets with Japanese Air Self-Defense Force Gen. Shunji Izutsu, JASDF Chief of Staff, left, during an office call at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan, May 17, 2022. Bierman and Izutsu discussed the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance, the close relationship between III MEF and their Japan Self-Defense Force counterparts, and ways to further enhance bi-lateral training and capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup)

