    IIIMEF visits Japan Ministry of Defense [Image 16 of 16]

    IIIMEF visits Japan Ministry of Defense

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    220517-N-MD802-1376 TOKYO (May 17, 2022) - Lt. Gen. James Bierman, commanding general, III Marine Expeditionary Force, right, meets with Japanese Air Self-Defense Force Gen. Shunji Izutsu, JASDF Chief of Staff, left, during an office call at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan, May 17, 2022. Bierman and Izutsu discussed the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance, the close relationship between III MEF and their Japan Self-Defense Force counterparts, and ways to further enhance bi-lateral training and capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 19:26
    Photo ID: 7215054
    VIRIN: 220517-N-MD802-1376
    Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IIIMEF visits Japan Ministry of Defense [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    MOD
    IIIMEF
    JSDF
    Indo-Asia-Pacific
    IndoPacom

