220517-N-MD802-1337 TOKYO (May 17, 2022) - Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, center, gives remarks during an office call with Lt. Gen. James Bierman, commanding general, III Marine Expeditionary Force, at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan, May 17, 2022. Bierman and Kishi discussed the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance, the close relationship between III MEF and their Japan Self-Defense Force counterparts, and ways to further enhance bi-lateral training and capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 19:26 Photo ID: 7215044 VIRIN: 220517-N-MD802-1337 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 30.64 MB Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IIIMEF visits Japan Ministry of Defense [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.