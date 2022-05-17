Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Louisiana National Guard Annual Training 2022

    Louisiana National Guard Annual Training 2022

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Louisiana National Guard Soldiers with the 204th Theater Airfield Operations Group conduct helicopter gunnery tables during annual training at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, May 17, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 19:04
    Photo ID: 7213160
    VIRIN: 220517-Z-PF319-1230
    Resolution: 6123x4082
    Size: 7.52 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Louisiana National Guard Annual Training 2022, by SSG Josiah Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT