Louisiana National Guard Soldiers with the 204th Theater Airfield Operations Group conduct helicopter gunnery tables during annual training at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, May 17, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 19:04
|Photo ID:
|7213160
|VIRIN:
|220517-Z-PF319-1230
|Resolution:
|6123x4082
|Size:
|7.52 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
This work, Louisiana National Guard Annual Training 2022, by SSG Josiah Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
