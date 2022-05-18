Fort McCoy holds ribbon-cutting for completed FY 2019-funded barracks project

An interior view of new barracks is shown May 18, 2022, after a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new fiscal year 2019-funded transient troops training barracks at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy’s senior leadership, state and federal representatives and staffers, and dozens of installation community members as well as several local media representatives celebrated the opening and participated in the ceremony. A $20.6 million contract was awarded to L.S. Black Constructors, Inc., in September 2019 to build the barracks, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy which managed the project. The barracks, which is built in the 1600 block on the Fort McCoy cantonment area, is different than traditional barracks that are located throughout the installation. This new building is four stories and is able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

