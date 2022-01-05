Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Port dawgs hold memorial run for fallen airmen [Image 1 of 3]

    Port dawgs hold memorial run for fallen airmen

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Grady Epperly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Reservists in the 72nd Aerial Port Squadron at Tinker hold a Port Dawg Memorial Run May 1, 2022, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Grady Epperly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 15:54
    Photo ID: 7211514
    VIRIN: 220501-F-YA464-1021
    Resolution: 3568x4946
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Port dawgs hold memorial run for fallen airmen [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Port dawgs hold memorial run for fallen airmen
    Port dawgs hold memorial run for fallen airmen
    Port dawgs hold memorial run for fallen airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Okies
    507ARW
    AFReserve
    PortDawgs
    72 APS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT