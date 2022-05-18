Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army National Guard Soldiers compete for regional Best Warrior [Image 7 of 7]

    Army National Guard Soldiers compete for regional Best Warrior

    BRAGGS, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Spc. Caleb Stone 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Brett Pierce, Louisiana National Guard, engages targets during a marksmanship evaluation on Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla., May 18, 2022. Army National Guard Soldiers from across six states test their physical and mental proficiency to earn the title Best Warrior at Camp Gruber Training Center, May 15-20, 2022. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Spc. Caleb Stone)

