Sgt. Brett Pierce, Louisiana National Guard, engages targets during a marksmanship evaluation on Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla., May 18, 2022. Army National Guard Soldiers from across six states test their physical and mental proficiency to earn the title Best Warrior at Camp Gruber Training Center, May 15-20, 2022. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Spc. Caleb Stone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 14:27 Photo ID: 7207549 VIRIN: 220518-A-XW568-1301 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.81 MB Location: BRAGGS, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army National Guard Soldiers compete for regional Best Warrior [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Caleb Stone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.