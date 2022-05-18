A competitor in the National Guard Region V Best Warrior awaits instructions before a marksmanship evaluation at Camp Gruber Training Center May 18, 2022. Army National Guard Soldiers from across six states test their physical and mental proficiency to earn the title Best Warrior at Camp Gruber Training Center, May 15-20, 2022. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Spc. Caleb Stone)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 14:28
|Photo ID:
|7207548
|VIRIN:
|220518-A-XW568-1261
|Resolution:
|4423x4059
|Size:
|676.5 KB
|Location:
|BRAGGS, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army National Guard Soldiers compete for regional Best Warrior [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Caleb Stone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
