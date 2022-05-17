Makin Island Completes Chapter 12 Fire Drill

220517-N-IV962-1088



SAN DIEGO (May 17, 2022) – Sailors man a fire house in the lower vehicle stowage area during a simulated fire drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The drill, held with support from Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department, allowed multiple assets to test their emergency response plans. All entities involved in the drill integrated their teams, simulating what would happen should there be an actual emergency. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund)

