    Makin Island Completes Chapter 12 Fire Drill [Image 3 of 5]

    Makin Island Completes Chapter 12 Fire Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nadia Lund 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220517-N-IV962-1006

    SAN DIEGO (May 17, 2022) – Sailors put on firefighting gear in the hangar bay during a simulated fire drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The drill, held with support from Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department, allowed multiple assets to test their emergency response plans. All entities involved in the drill integrated their teams, simulating what would happen should there be an actual emergency. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund)

    TAGS

    damage control
    fire drill
    LHD 8
    MKI
    Chapter 12

