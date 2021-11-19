Makin Island Completes Chapter 12 Fire Drill

220517-N-EI127-1041



SAN DIEGO (May 17, 2022) – Damage Controlman 2nd Class Zachary Bradley holds a flag representing a Class Alpha Fire to provide a target for Sailors during a simulated fire drill in the lower vehicle stowage area aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The drill, held with support from Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department, allowed multiple assets to test their emergency response plans. All entities involved in the drill integrated their teams, simulating what would happen should there be an actual emergency. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joshua Martinez)

Date Taken: 11.19.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US