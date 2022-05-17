Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Seaman Charles Blaine 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220517-N-TO573-1337 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 17, 2022) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Joel Saavedra, from Brownsville, Texas, maintains surface contacts on the bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea, May 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 08:41
    Photo ID: 7202966
    VIRIN: 220517-N-TO573-1337
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 850.7 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 11 of 11], by SN Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

