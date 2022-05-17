220517-N-TO573-1189 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 17, 2022) Operations Specialist 2nd Class James Harris, from Waterbury, Connecticut, communicates via sound-powered telephone aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea, May 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 08:41 Photo ID: 7202963 VIRIN: 220517-N-TO573-1189 Resolution: 4666x3180 Size: 789.4 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 11 of 11], by SN Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.