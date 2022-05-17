220517-N-FB730-1004 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 17, 2022) Sailors from pallets of soda from a sliding padeye in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at sea, May 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Woods)

Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA