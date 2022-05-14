220514-N-CD319-1093 EAST CHINA SEA (MAY 14, 2022) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Samantha Melendez uses a radio to pass messages aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 05:23
|Photo ID:
|7202765
|VIRIN:
|220514-N-CD319-1093
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|415.78 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Damage Control Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS
